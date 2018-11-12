IT Classroom Support Specialist (Schreiner University)

Institution: Schreiner University

Post date: 11/12/2018

Location: Kerrville, TX

Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting technology in classrooms for face to face instruction as well as assisting with teleconferencing, audio/visual, hardware/software, peripheral devices, multimedia platforms, and emerging technology. Troubleshoot technology issues while classes/events are in session. Support a wide array of applications on both Windows and MAC operating systems. Contribute to the daily workload of the Technology Services Help Desk. Assist with website updates or other University web-based assets. Provide excellent service to the faculty, staff, students, and the broader Schreiner University campus community. The successful candidate will be expected to be flexible, highly organized with great attention to detail, and able to work under pressure while maintaining a professional, courteous and customer service focused attitude at all times. This is a full-time, exempt position.

