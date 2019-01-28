Topics

Is your college part of the the 21st Century Skills Badges initiative? (eCampus News)

"The 21st Century Skills Badges initiative, from Education Design Lab, is based on three years of research, design, and pilots and offers a suite of eight digital badges, often called microcredentials, along with a facilitator’s toolkit, to help educators and employers understand the skills students have cultivated."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital badges are in demand, but for the credentialing movement to truly reach its potential, standardization and consistency is key. This initiative seems like a step in the right direction.