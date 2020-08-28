Is face-to-face learning better than online learning? (eCampus News)

"Much of the recent argument raging about reopening schools rests on the quality of online instruction. That’s understandable. However, there’s much about online instruction that remains misunderstood. It’s time to change that..."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It can be difficult to compare online and face-to-face learning, especially after the quick shift to remote learning this spring, where some instructors were teaching online for the very first time without extensive professional development to support them through it. But, when the variables align, online learning can offer unique opportunities.