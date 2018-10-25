Is Ed Tech Serving Man? (Inside Higher Ed)

"In a 1962 episode of The Twilight Zone titled 'To Serve Man,' a friendly alien tribe called the Kanamits lands on Earth and works to end war, hunger and disease. A group of skeptics in the episode wonder if the aliens might be our enemies, but they are put at ease when they discover a book in the alien leader’s possession entitled 'How to Serve Man.'"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Since Halloween is almost here, it feels seasonally appropriate to look at edtech through the lens of the Twilight Zone. Some tech companies are a lot like the Kanamits — working to show their virtues when some are actually much more concerned with their bottom line. SPOILER ALERT: At the end of 'To Serve Man,' it is revealed that the book the alien leader has is actually a cookbook and the Kanamits intend to use humans as a food source. —Eduwire Editors