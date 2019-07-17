Is Amazon Training Its Workers or Creating a College Alternative? (Inside Higher Ed)

"Amazon announced last week that it would spend $700 million on training its employees, the latest (and perhaps biggest) decision by a company to make a major investment in ensuring that its employees have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed there (and, the company says, perhaps after they leave -- among the programs it is offering are those in fields such as nursing)."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The only constant is flux. Organizations need systematic strategies to keep students' and employees' skills sharp. There is also a bit of crystal ball forecasting, because, according to one of this story's sources, 65 percent of the jobs that today’s students will hold don’t even exist yet. The main takeaway from this piece: invest early and consistently in training and emerging technologies.