Iris scanners offer convenience, security for Auburn student athletes (EdScoop)

"For student athletes at Auburn University, entering practice facilities and locker rooms is as easy as a glance at the smartphone-sized iris scanner next to the door — no key or ID card necessary — and officials say that it’s the most secure and convenient solution they’ve used."—Source: EdScoop

To keep sports facilities secure while also keeping spaces accessible to athletes, Auburn has tapped into the power of biometric data. Read how they are using iris scanners rather than keycards to offer targeted access.