Introducing Japanese-Language Translation for SDVoE Design Partner Certification

The SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab) announced Japanese-language translation for SDVoE Design Partner certification. The SDVoE Alliance’s addition of Japanese-language translation is aimed to provide more accessibility for Japanese end-users interested in obtaining certification through the SDVoE Academy.

SDVoE Academy is a free, self-paced online course offering two professional certification programs, SDVoE Design partners and SDVoE developers. The latest translation for SDVoE Academy aims to provide Japanese-language professionals with a resource to learn the necessary skills to take advantage of the latest AV signal management technology. Whether designing, integrating, installing, selling or managing professional AV systems, participants can access free lessons and case studies to expand their knowledge in professional AV. Since its inception in 2018, SDVoE Academy has attracted more than 6,000 students and offered more than 120 different courses in video technology, network basics, and system design. Participants can obtain AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Unit (RU) by participating in the SDVoE Academy.

“The SDVoE Alliance established the SDVoE Academy to provide global AV professionals with resources to accelerate their careers,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The SDVoE Alliance supports many Japan-based members and supports a growing number of member events and industry trade shows in the Japanese region. It’s important for us, as a global alliance, to provide our members with the necessary resources to support their growing needs. Now that our website and these critical elements of the SDVoE Academy are available in Japanese, we are better able to serve this important market for Pro AV.”

Access to the SDVoE Academy is available for free at sdvoe.org/academy (opens in new tab). Companies with technical staff certified as SDVoE Certified Design Partners can apply to become an SDVoE Certified Design House, a qualification for professional AV companies. For more information on SDVoE Certified Design House, please sdvoe.org/cdh (opens in new tab).