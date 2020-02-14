Introducing Digital Credentials to Universities (The EvoLLLution)

"As younger generations adapt to a digital world, universities are falling behind in meeting their expectations. Paper is giving way to digital and employers are looking for ways to save time when looking for potential hires. Continuing education divisions want to find the best ways to help their students succeed in getting a job, but will it work institution-wide?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students want to earn digital credentials, and employers see them as a key way to fill their skills gaps. So what's the hold up? Institutional adoption, of course. This article offers solid advice that could help you make the case for credentialing at your school.