Integrated Scoreboard, Sound System Enhances Gameday at New Stadium

Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) recently debuted a new home for its football team—Eagle Stadium. The 1000 fans that can fill the stadium will enjoy an enhanced gameday experience with its new OES digital scoreboard reinforced aurally by a system headed by Electro-Voice and Dynacord components.

Since its launch in 1993, the college preparatory Christian school in Willow Park, TX has partnered with other local schools to use its sports facilities. Eagle Stadium is the first part of a multi-million dollar three-phase project that includes baseball and softball fields and track facilities.

It was Colby Howerton, U.S. Southwest regional sales rep for London, Ontario-based OES Scoreboards that recommended the sound system. One Electro-Voice MTS-4153 three-way point-source loudspeaker is mounted on the scoreboard for full audio coverage of the field and seating areas. The selected MTS-4153-64 version features a 60x40-degree coverage pattern. Designed for large-scale applications, the MTS-4153 combines four 15-inch woofers with dual coaxial mid/high compression drivers via a single waveguide in a design focused on cohesive high output with a strong bass response.

“The school was looking for a digital scoreboard and sound reinforcement solution that would provide audio coverage on the field and stands while offering the visibility the fans need,” explained Howerton. “To mount the loudspeaker to the scoreboard, our engineering team designed a custom bracket for the top of the center I-beam. The bracket fits the shape and bolt pattern of the bottom of the MTS loudspeaker and was easy to disguise with a scrim featuring the Eagles mascot.”

The fully weatherized MTS loudspeaker is driven by a Dynacord IPX10:4 power amplifier for fixed installations equipped with OMNEO IP networking architecture enabling Dante and OCA/AES70 networking. IPX models deliver 96 kHz DSP with low latency and a high signal-to-noise ratio and are equipped with technologies for added energy efficiency and system protection.

The amplifier is rack-mounted in the press box along with a Dynacord MXE5 Matrix Mix Engine that serves as a control center and communications hub for system devices and IP-based peripherals. The system is easily controlled and monitored via a Dynacord TPC-1 touch panel controller working with the mix engine. Using SONICUE Sound System Software, installers can freely configure the TPC-1 interface screen with customizable controls that are enhanced by images, such as schematic diagrams, school colors or corporate logos.

“One of the features the school required was a system that could easily grow,” added Howerton. “Not only might the stadium itself expand with additional guest seating, but the additional phases will require networked systems. This system allows for all that and more—it seems simple, but it’s quite sophisticated. This was one of the first applications done with an MTS loudspeaker, and we will recommend similar packages again.”