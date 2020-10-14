Installation Appoints Rob Lane as Editor

Installation has appointed Rob Lane as its new editor. Lane, an experienced journalist, joins the team after spending more than 18 years as a freelance contributor for B2B AV titles such as Installation, ISE Daily, Systems Contractor News, AV Technology, AV Magazine, and Residential Systems, as well as tech brands like TechRadar Pro, Hi-Fi Choice, and Retail Technology.

Rob Lane

"I’m absolutely delighted to be announced as the new Installation editor, and I can’t wait to get started,” Lane said. “I’ve been lucky enough to contribute to Installation for several years, as a columnist and feature writer, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to steer the magazine forward as editor—working closely with the other publications in the portfolio—in what is exciting, as well as challenging, times for us all.”

“Rob is the perfect fit for Installation in so many ways—he knows the AV community, he knows the brand, and he knows content," added Future’s B2B group content director James McKeown. "That combination is very rare in this market, so it’s a very exciting appointment for us and we’re delighted to have him onboard."

Lane will officially take the reins on November 2, 2020, at which time all editorial inquiries for Installation should be sent to rob.lane@futurenet.com. Until then, all editorial inquiries should continue to be directed to james.mckeown@futurenet.com.