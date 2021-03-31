Topics

Innovation Awards for Workplace Technology Winners Announced

SmartBrief and AV Technology are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Innovation Awards for Workplace Technology

(Image credit: Adobe Stock)

SmartBrief and AV Technology are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Innovation Awards for Workplace Technology. These products and services aim to help business leaders adapt to modern workplace needs and remote conditions. Each entrant submitted their product for consideration and was evaluated on uniqueness in the market, ability to solve a problem, and suitability for use.

You can view the Awards Program Guide here, which includes more product information about all the winners and nominees.

Emerging Technology: Winners

Arthur Holm: Dynamic4

  • Awarded by: AV Technology

Gloat: Gloat Talent Marketplace

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

YAROOMS International: YAROOMS Workplace Solution

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

Wellness & Safety Solutions: Winners

Black Box: BDS-8 Temperature Screening Kiosk

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

LG Business Solutions USA: LG CLOi UV-C Robot

  • Awarded by: AV Technology

Rave Mobile Safety: Rave Mobile Safety’s Coronavirus Recovery Solution

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

Productivity & Communications Solutions: Winners

AfterShokz: OpenComm

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

ASAE: The Center For Association Leadership: Plan-It

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

BenQ: InstaShow S

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

Crestron Electronics, Inc.: Crestron Flex

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief and AV Technology

Liberty AV Solutions: CXDetect

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

Liberty AV Solutions: Liberty AV "TeamUp+" Series 4-Port Powered USB 3.0 Hub w/Control

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

Mersive Technologies: Solstice Conference

  • Awarded by: AV Technology

Recall InfoLink: Recall Ready Service

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief

ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic LD163-181, All-in-One 163-inch Direct View LED Commercial Display

  • Awarded by: AV Technology

WorkJam: WorkJam

  • Awarded by: SmartBrief