Innovation Awards for Workplace Technology Winners Announced

SmartBrief and AV Technology are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Innovation Awards for Workplace Technology. These products and services aim to help business leaders adapt to modern workplace needs and remote conditions. Each entrant submitted their product for consideration and was evaluated on uniqueness in the market, ability to solve a problem, and suitability for use.

You can view the Awards Program Guide here, which includes more product information about all the winners and nominees.

Emerging Technology: Winners

Arthur Holm: Dynamic4

Awarded by: AV Technology

Gloat: Gloat Talent Marketplace

Awarded by: SmartBrief

YAROOMS International: YAROOMS Workplace Solution

Awarded by: SmartBrief

Wellness & Safety Solutions: Winners

Black Box: BDS-8 Temperature Screening Kiosk

Awarded by: SmartBrief

LG Business Solutions USA: LG CLOi UV-C Robot

Awarded by: AV Technology

Rave Mobile Safety: Rave Mobile Safety’s Coronavirus Recovery Solution

Awarded by: SmartBrief

Productivity & Communications Solutions: Winners

AfterShokz: OpenComm

Awarded by: SmartBrief

ASAE: The Center For Association Leadership: Plan-It

Awarded by: SmartBrief

BenQ: InstaShow S

Awarded by: SmartBrief

Crestron Electronics, Inc.: Crestron Flex

Awarded by: SmartBrief and AV Technology

Liberty AV Solutions: CXDetect

Awarded by: SmartBrief

Liberty AV Solutions: Liberty AV "TeamUp+" Series 4-Port Powered USB 3.0 Hub w/Control

Awarded by: SmartBrief

Mersive Technologies: Solstice Conference

Awarded by: AV Technology

Recall InfoLink: Recall Ready Service

Awarded by: SmartBrief

ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic LD163-181, All-in-One 163-inch Direct View LED Commercial Display

Awarded by: AV Technology

WorkJam: WorkJam