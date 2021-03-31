Innovation Awards for Workplace Technology Winners Announced

SmartBrief and AV Technology are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Innovation Awards for Workplace Technology. These products and services aim to help business leaders adapt to modern workplace needs and remote conditions. Each entrant submitted their product for consideration and was evaluated on uniqueness in the market, ability to solve a problem, and suitability for use.
You can view the Awards Program Guide here, which includes more product information about all the winners and nominees.
Emerging Technology: Winners
Arthur Holm: Dynamic4
- Awarded by: AV Technology
Gloat: Gloat Talent Marketplace
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
YAROOMS International: YAROOMS Workplace Solution
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
Wellness & Safety Solutions: Winners
Black Box: BDS-8 Temperature Screening Kiosk
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
LG Business Solutions USA: LG CLOi UV-C Robot
- Awarded by: AV Technology
Rave Mobile Safety: Rave Mobile Safety’s Coronavirus Recovery Solution
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
Productivity & Communications Solutions: Winners
AfterShokz: OpenComm
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
ASAE: The Center For Association Leadership: Plan-It
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
BenQ: InstaShow S
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
Crestron Electronics, Inc.: Crestron Flex
- Awarded by: SmartBrief and AV Technology
Liberty AV Solutions: CXDetect
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
Liberty AV Solutions: Liberty AV "TeamUp+" Series 4-Port Powered USB 3.0 Hub w/Control
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
Mersive Technologies: Solstice Conference
- Awarded by: AV Technology
Recall InfoLink: Recall Ready Service
- Awarded by: SmartBrief
ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic LD163-181, All-in-One 163-inch Direct View LED Commercial Display
- Awarded by: AV Technology
WorkJam: WorkJam
- Awarded by: SmartBrief