InfoComm 2022: DPI, Epson turn to Screen Innovations for Stunning Displays

Commercial environments call for large screens that can accurately and reliably reproduce projected images despite viewing conditions. When Digital Projection International (DPI) and Epson needed projection materials to showcase the imaging qualities of their respective UHD video projectors debuting at InfoComm 2022, they looked to Screen Innovations (opens in new tab).

Screen Innovations was chosen for their Unity and Short-Throw ALR (ambient light rejecting) optical projection screen materials' ability to deliver the most accurate depiction of color, clarity, and resolution. Paired with its ultra-wide viewing angles, SI screens installed into its ultra-slim Zero Edge Pro frame, will be prominently exhibited during demonstrations throughout the trade show at the DPI booth #N3045 and Epson booth #N2331.

“Commercial integrators who stop by DPI’s and Epson’s InfoComm booths will be able to envision how an SI screen—when paired with a premium projector—can support the video needs of a wide range of commercial environments,” explained SI CEO Ryan Gustafson. “From projection materials serving corporate boardrooms and campus lecture halls to entertainment venues and houses of worship, SI offers screens of enormous size with no sacrifice in image quality.”

DPI emphasizes color accuracy on 138-inch SI Unity screen

(Image credit: Screen Innovations)

A key attribute of DPI’s Satellite Titan MLS (Modular Laser System) 4K-UHD is its ability to produce true-to-life colors; SI’s reference material, Unity, is an ideal candidate for the Titan MLS, given its neutral 1.0 gain. With nearly undiscernible texture, sparkle, or color shift, it excels at accurately reproducing projected images in light-controlled rooms.

Epson showcases ultra-short-throw projection on 105-inch SI Short-Throw ALR screen

(Image credit: Screen Innovations)

When space is tight or aesthetics demand it, short-throw projection systems are a great option. The trick is to maintain the wide viewing angle most commercial environments require. Epson demonstrates how to achieve this at InfoComm by pairing its EB-PU2116W 16k projector—featuring an ultra-short-throw lens—with SI’s Short-Throw (ST) Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen. This screen’s claim to fame is its unrivaled viewing angle of 170 degrees and high-image contrast, even in spaces with excessive ambient and natural light. To showcase these capabilities further, the screen will be framed with SI’s LED light kit.