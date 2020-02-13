Indiana U Modernizes User Experience and Course Scheduling (Campus Technology)

"Indiana University is rolling out HighPoint Technology Solutions' user experience and course scheduling tools to revamp the way students interact with campus systems. The implementation of HighPoint Campus Experience and HighPoint Schedule Builder will go across all of the institution's seven campuses."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To best serve students and streamline their experience, consideration around course scheduling can go a long way. Read how Indiana U has modernizes their system across all seven of its campuses.