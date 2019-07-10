Increasing Cybersecurity and Identity Theft Awareness (Inside Higher Ed)

"With college students facing issues such as phishing or identity theft, some university and college security departments are incorporating different strategies in order to raise awareness of cybersecurity issues."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As hackers set their targets on higher ed, increasing awareness for cybersecurity best practices among campus stakeholders is a key part of keeping institutional data safe. Schools like the College of the Holy Cross and the University of Pittsburgh are using unique methods to get their points across, like "self-phishing" exercises and a cybersecurity-themed haunted house.