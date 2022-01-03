Incoming Washington U. CIO says IT combination doesn't necessarily mean centralization (EdScoop)

"When Jessie Minton takes over as chief information officer at Washington University in St. Louis next April, it will be the first time that a CIO oversees both IT operations for both its main campus and its medical school."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Washington University in St. Louis is getting a new chief information officer in April, as Jessie Minton steps into the role. While Minton will oversee IT at the main campus and medical school, an institutional first, "That doesn’t mean necessarily that a centralized IT model is the right one," says Minton, adding, “What it means is we have to find the right fit and the right culture for the institution and we can do that by working together."