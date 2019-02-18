In Growing ‘Wild West’ of Campus Esports, Programs Rush to Lure the Best Players (Chronicle of Higher Education)

"In high school, Ryan Nget was already a professional gamer. He spent hours training for his next League of Legends tournament, climbing the rankings, and winning thousands of dollars in prize money. When he started applying to colleges, Nget wanted to keep up his competitive gaming profile while also enjoying college as a normal student. Harrisburg University of Science and Technology gave him that option."—Source: Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Recruiting gamers to fill out impressive esports team rosters is an extremely new thing. Read how schools are forging their own pathways in uncharted territory to attract top talent.