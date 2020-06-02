In a Remote Learning Landscape, Tech Adoption Has Never Been More Critical (EdTech Magazine)

"After years of playing tug of war over the merits of online or remote learning, it seemed to take only a few days (and a pandemic) for higher education to accept it as the new reality. Today, with physical campuses shuttered from coast to coast, even the most technology-resistant faculty and staff find themselves forced to embrace the digital revolution."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

After the shift to remote learning this past semester, with the potential for more in the fall, it underscores just how important widespread technology adoption is for an institution. This article shares advice for getting campus stakeholders on board.