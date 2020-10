"Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) has been a mainstay in the corporate world for a few years, and the wave of higher ed IT leaders now moving to this model say the buzz around it is warranted."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For campus IT teams tasked with replacing aging infrastructure, you should consider the benefits for hyperconvergence. The ROI is high, the overhead is low, and it's easier to manage thanks to features like automated updates and alerts.