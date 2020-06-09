Hybrid Plus: Student-centric remote learning (eCampus News)

"As we move into an uncertain fall semester, a central question needs to focus on we maintain a student-centered approach to teaching and learning in the face of social distancing, whatever form that might take."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The fall semester is still uncertain, but if you craft plans that allow for flexibility and center the student, it will help everyone stay connected even if the learning environment needs to shift. As an example of this, eCampus News details the Hybrid Plus model.