"Come on back to campus this fall, UW-Madison told its 45,000 students Wednesday."—Source: Government Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is planning to reopen campus in the fall, do not overlook the importance of hybrid course design. The pandemic is not over, and if cases in your state spike, another round of campus closures is not out of the question. The time is now to plan for contingencies.