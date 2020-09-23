HuddleCamHD Launches Zoom-Certified Webcam, 4K NDI Model

The What: HuddleCamHD has announced two new electronic PTZ webcams: The HuddleCamHD Pro (USB 3.0), certified by Zoom Video Communications, and the Pro IP (4K NDI).

The What Else: Featuring a large UHD CMOS sensor, the HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP take videoconferencing and live streaming projects to the next level with high resolution and detail. Users can pan, tilt, zoom, and capture 4K video with a wide 108-degree field of view and lossless digital zoom. Users can also discreetly zoom-in using the included IR remote. Designed for meeting room environments, the auto-framing feature uses the intelligent 4K sensor to frame subjects in view. HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP also feature a dual-array microphone, making it a true all-in-one webcam solution.

Built into the HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP is a monitor clamp that can attach to any LCD or laptop display, and each camera can be wall-mounted. Both models also include an industry-standard quarter-twenty connection to attach the camera to any tripod or camera mount. A plug-and-play solution, users plug in the HuddleCamHD Pro USB 3.0 connector to any Mac, PC, or Linux computer, follow the instructions for one-time setup, and start recording or streaming with no additional software required. When in use, an LED light indicates that the video stream is being accessed by an application on your computer.

More experienced users can dive into the HuddleCamHD Pro’s advanced video features including NDI virtual input, which allows camera operators to select the video feed from any camera located on a network. HuddleCamHD Pro works with video production software including OBS, vMix, xSplit, Livestream Studio, Wirecast, and Ecamm Live.

With Zoom certification, the HuddleCamHD Pro allows camera users within a Zoom videoconference to request or provide remote camera control for other meeting attendees. This model also supports electronic PTZ camera controls for Zoom Rooms.

“With today’s virtual work, learn, and entertain movements, having the right AV production equipment plays a major role in our ability to deliver engaging content and online experiences,” said Paul Richards, director of business development for HuddleCamHD. “Whether you’re running a Zoom meeting, hosting a YouTube or Facebook Live show, or creating an instructional video, the HuddleCamHD Pro is the ideal all-in-one audio and video hardware solution. There is no better entry-point electronic PTZ webcam on the market, period.”

The Bottom Line: Both models come with a handheld IR remote to control PTZ functions, and feature 4K video, a dual-microphone array, and can clamp to a monitor or attach to a tripod for enhanced videoconferencing and livestreaming.

Now available for order, the HuddleCamHD Pro is $329 US MSRP and the HuddleCamHD Pro IP is $549 US MSRP.