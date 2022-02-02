Howard U. plans to tackle societal problems with new data research center (EdScoop)

"Following an announcement last week of a new research center dedicated to data analytics and research, Howard University’s chief academic officer told EdScoop the institution is aiming to attract more faculty and bring together existing research efforts to address deep societal issues using data."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The new Center for Applied Data Science and Analytics at Howard University will tap interdisciplinary research, using data to tackle issues such as algorithmic bias. The institution aims to "create the most comprehensive program for our students and help provide them with the tools that would be necessary to be as competitive and to be as innovative as we think they would need to be as we enter into the the next generation of data science and data analytics," says Anthony Wutoh, Howard's chief academic officer.