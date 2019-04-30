How Virginia Tech's innovation campus could transform the technology talent pipeline (EdSurge)

"Northern Virginia, like many regions in the U.S., is confronted with a shortage of technology professionals, which the state and Virginia Tech hope to mitigate through a $1.1 billion investment designed to bolster and expand educational opportunities in computer science and other STEM fields, university officials told reporters in a media briefing Wednesday."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The skills gap is real, and higher ed needs to do its part to fill the spaces in the workforce. Read how Virginia Tech is focusing on innovation to teach students the expertise that should ultimately connect them with stellar in-state jobs.