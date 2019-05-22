How USF is breaking down information silos and igniting student success (eCampus News)

"We believe that every student admitted to the University of South Florida will succeed. The student success movement at USF is built on that simple, fundamental belief. We hold ourselves accountable for our performance, so we have responded well to the new accountability rules and expectations of improved student outcomes."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At USF, student success is set up as an institutional expectation from the get-go. It may seem like a simple move, but when fully embraced, this approach flips the usual script. And it's working.