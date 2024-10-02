How Upstate Church Haywood Give a High-Energy Worship Experience for Churchgoers

Worshippers at Upstate Church Haywood in Greenville, SC, are enjoying a whole new, high-energy experience thanks to three Powersoft Quattrocanali 8808 DSP+D and one Quattrocanali 2404 DSP+D amplifiers. The new audio system—installed by Spartanburg, SC-based Elevate AVL—delivers maximum power, efficiency, and connectivity.



Elevate AVL, founded by Jordan Tripp, focuses primarily on houses of worship and has worked with Upstate Church—a Baptist church with locations across upstate South Carolina—before. The audio, video, and lighting upgrade for Upstate Church Haywood is its latest project equipped with Powersoft amplifiers, Elevate’s “go-to” amplifier platform for HOW installations, explained Tripp.

“When it comes to reliability and performance at an affordable price point, Powersoft amplifiers are hard to beat,” said Tripp. “I’ve experienced issues with other amplifier manufacturers, with amps either dying quickly are being dead on arrival, and that’s never been the case with Powersoft. I’ve always loved their end product. Plus, the ability to integrate Dante is also a massive plus for these kinds of installs.”

(Image credit: Powersoft)

For the Greenville church, Elevate’s brief was to transform the main room into a space that supports both blended and modern worship styles, the latter incorporating electric instruments such as guitar, bass, and drums. At Upstate Church Haywood, the Quattrocanali amplifiers are paired with a TW Audio line-array system and Danley Sound Labs subs, providing plenty of power and headroom for the roughly 400-capacity room.



“The church wanted a system with a high priority on clarity, and that could also cover the room really well at higher SPLs, which is why we went with a line array as opposed to a point-source system,” Tripp explained. The end result is a system that can provide the entire room with a clear stereo image, including underneath and onto the balconies.

In addition to their reliability, Tripp highlighted the Quattrocanali amplifiers’ energy efficiency, as well as their compatibility with Dante networking, as the reason why they were the perfect solution for the Haywood campus.

(Image credit: Powersoft)

“Dante is a pretty critical element with most installs nowadays—the ability to get audio to wherever you need it over a network is key, and having that onboard capability with the Powersoft amps definitely helps a lot,” he explained. “We’re also able to use the amplifiers’ analogue lines as a failsafe; having that back-up is also absolutely crucial in a high-intensity environment like a house of worship.”



Quattrocanali amplifiers are also equipped with Powersoft’s patented Smart Rails Management (SRM) technology, which maximizes the efficiency of the entire audio system and optimizes power consumption—a must-have technology for installs like the Haywood campus, when installers are limited by the electrical infrastructure in place, Tripp continued.

“When that happens, we need amplifiers that are able to provide the maximum performance with as minimum amperage as possible,” he explained, “and that’s something that Powersoft does very well. It’s important that we know that when we need to, we can put several amps on a single circuit and not be concerned about overloading anything.”



As with the previous Upstate Church installs featuring Powersoft amplification, the end user is more than satisfied with the new sound system, which provides energy-efficient, room-filling audio with headroom to spare, says Tripp. “They love the sound in the room and the performance of the system, as well as its ease of use,” he concludes. “Everyone is extremely happy.”