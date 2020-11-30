How universities are using technology in their COVID precautions (eCampus News)

"Across the nation, higher-ed leaders are grappling with the question of how they will ensure a continued safe on-campus environment for students, faculty, and staff in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact tracing and location technologies play a large part in universities’ ability to monitor adherence to safety protocols such as social distancing and track potential COVID cases."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the pandemic continues, technology is playing a pivotal role in campus reopening strategies. From contact tracing and screening apps to facilities management and density monitoring, read how institutions are leveraging new solutions while tapping into existing systems to keep their communities safe.