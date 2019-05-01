How to reach adult students online (eCampus News)

"In a public-private partnership that could signal the future of higher education, the University of Memphis has teamed up with FedEx Express on a new initiative that will give more than 11,000 FedEx employees the opportunity to earn a tuition-free degree from UofM Global, the university’s online learning program."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Adult learners have very specific needs to be successful when learning online. If your institution is looking to better support and connect with nontraditional students, don't miss these five solid tips from eCampus News.