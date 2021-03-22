How to Proactively Manage Shadow IT (EdTech Magazine)

"Shadow IT, the practice of using applications and systems without the explicit approval or knowledge of IT staff, is a growing challenge in higher education. The pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption not only at the enterprise level but also at the user level, increasing the likelihood that shadow IT will proliferate."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has likely increased the use of shadow IT in higher ed, putting campus IT teams in a difficult position to both curb current use and proactively prevent future use. EdTech Magazine shares tips that should help your team get a handle on shadow IT at your institution.