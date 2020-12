"Successful campus CIOs don’t just find ways to create value for their college or university with the help of technology. They also communicate this value effectively across the institution."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The work of campus IT teams is more important now than ever before for solid institutional operations, but communicating that value to campus stakeholders can be daunting. eCampus News shares talking points to highlight the role IT plays in student outcomes.