How to (almost) guarantee success in higher ed online learning (eCampus News)

"Student enrollment in online courses continues to surge. A November 2018 report from the Education Department’s National Center for Education Statistics found that the number of students who took at least one online course jumped 5.7 percent in one year."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For online students to stay on the path to success, a little support can go a long way. Read how building relationships via coaching and outreach has been a game-changer for the University of Central Florida.