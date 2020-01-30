How the reach of virtual college advising is expanding (University Business)

"Virtual advising, embedded graduates and other novel approaches are bringing college advising to a wider group of students—some of whom may not otherwise receive any substantial guidance in making decisions about postsecondary education."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Virtual advising can make a big difference, especially for first-generation and underrepresented students. Read how recent grads are helping young people find institutions that fit their needs and support them during the application process.