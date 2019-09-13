How Personalized Support and a Culture of Data Can Jumpstart Student Success (Campus Technology)

"The University of South Florida has had formal programs to improve graduation and student success rates for a decade. The institution launched a Student Success Task Force in 2009, and was able to raise six-year graduation rates from 48 percent to 68 percent in 2014. But those gains plateaued two points shy of the state of Florida's benchmark to measure excellence in student success."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your Friday could use an uplifting story about technology's role in student success, look no further. At USF, the power of predictive analytics helped incorporate more personalization into student support, and the results speak for themselves in a big way.