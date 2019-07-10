How one company works with colleges and tech firms to bridge the skills gap (Education Dive)

"More colleges and universities are partnering with tech companies to offer students training on digital skills that those firms and other employers are asking for. But there can be a gap between what employers want and what colleges provide. That's something Pathstream, a year-old company based in San Francisco, aims to address."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What is your institution doing to address the skills gap? Third party providers are helping institutions shore up student skills to get them workforce ready.