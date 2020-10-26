How one college fosters robust remote learning (eCampus News)

"Every fall, entering the ivory gates of college campuses is an eagerly anticipated rite of passage for millions of students across the country. This school year, students, parents, and colleges are catapulted into an unexpected new reality. It’s hard to fathom that in a few short months, higher education has permanently pivoted towards blended and remote learning, and the pressure on IT departments and the demand for connectivity has greatly intensified."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little innovative planning can go a long way. Case in point, this article delves into how Lyon College has worked to enhance and optimize their online offerings, helping students stay connected to their studies during the pandemic.