How Oklahoma U. protects 80,000 email accounts from the dark web (EdScoop)

"Before 2018, Oklahoma University had no systematic way of tracking its compromised email accounts, which numbered in the thousands for some breaches. A new exposure detection software that relies on human and machine intelligence, however, has made the inevitable issue of compromised accounts into a non-concern for the university’s IT team."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is your institution on the watching out for email accounts that have been compromised? Read how AI is helping OU monitor exposed credentials on the dark web and prevent bad actors from exploiting the campus community.