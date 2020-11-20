How IT leaders can thrive in the post-COVID era (eCampus News)

"This school year is unlike any other. More than 90 percent of households with school-age children are engaged in some form of distance learning from home, while college students are navigating a variety of hybrid remote learning environments. These new learning environments present challenges for educators and school IT leaders alike."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hybrid and remote learning have become stop-gap solutions for thousands of institutions during the pandemic. Because of this, IT teams are playing a more vital role than ever before, ensuring continuity and seamless operations as learning models shift. Tasked with doing more with tighter budgets, many are turning to the cloud.