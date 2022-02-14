How Higher Ed Institutions Manage Long-Term Digital Transformation Projects (EdTech Magazine)

"Looking back, there are some who might say that North Central Missouri College got lucky.

Jennifer Triplett is not one of those people.

Triplett, NCMC’s CIO, led a recent initiative at the community college to modernize its IT systems. The discovery phase of the project kicked off about two years ago, just months before the pandemic hit, and the college had already paved its path to digital transformation by the time it was forced to pivot to remote learning."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital transformation has been dubbed the "future of higher education," and it's playing a crucial role as institutions chart a path forward. Southern Methodist University's Jason Warner notes, "to do special things with technology, we needed to act cohesively,” adding that "digital transformation is really about people and building relationships."