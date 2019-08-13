How Four Technologies Created The 'Perfect Storm' For Online Learning (Forbes)

"When MOOCs first burst onto the scene in 2012 — the year the New York Times dubbed 'the year of the MOOC' — their success was enabled largely by the convergence of four key technologies: cloud computing, video distribution at scale, gamification and social networking. Without these technologies, we would not have the high quality digital learning at scale that we now enjoy. What was the impact of these technologies and how have they developed?"—Source: Forbes

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the founder of edX, Anant Agarwal is an authority on online learning. This article shares his perspective on the technologies that have launched online education into mainstream success.