How Everyone Benefits from Badging: A Guide to Mainstreaming Digital Credentials (The EvoLLLution)

"Digital badging has been on our radar in one form or another since the mid 2000s. Think about your first Xbox experience years ago, when you’d gleefully collect digital badges for each new level you conquered in your favorite game. Or perhaps you’re currently using fitness trackers with apps that send along encouraging badges and fireworks as you achieve your fitness goals each day."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Go micro to think global. Microcredentials can help to advance global collaboration. Digital badges also help to develop global competencies. LEarn more about the wider benefits of mainstreaming digital credentials.