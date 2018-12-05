How eCommerce Best Practices Impact Student Expectations and Enrollment (The EvoLLLution)

"Online retailing is changing how we shop, work and interact as consumers—and higher education is not immune to its influence. In this interview, Jeff Fanter discusses how eCommerce is changing the way postsecondary institutions market, recruit and enroll students, and argues that colleges and universities must keep pace with students’ changing expectations around immediacy, security and access, both within and outside the classroom. "—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students today have high expectations about digital experiences — this has largely been informed by their retail online experiences. Read how higher ed can apply e-commerce best practices to deliver more tailored services.