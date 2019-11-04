How do students want to use tech on campus? (University Business)

"More than two-thirds of college students prefer face-to-face learning. But some—such as students who work 40 or more hours a week, who are married, or who have a physical or learning disability—would rather take more online classes, according to a new study released by the Educause Center for Analysis and Research."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often the best way to make sure campus tech is hitting all the right notes is simple: ask the people who are using it. This student survey from EDUCAUSE shows that different types of students have different preferences.