How digital signage can pay off for a college (University Business)

"Digital signage presents great communication opportunities for higher ed institutions. Fast, dynamic and flexible, signage platforms allow institutions to share key information regarding campus activities and events, and to broadcast instructions or updates in emergencies."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For college campuses, digital signage isn't just a way to connect with the campus community — it can also create new opportunities for advertising revenue. Additionally, the flexible, easy-to-change nature of these systems can also help schools save on labor and production costs while keeping everyone who passes by engaged.