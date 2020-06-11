How college students can keep their career tracks running this summer (University Business)

"Many colleges and universities have developed ‘micro-internships,’ research programs and other career services to ensure students don’t fall off the employment track while campuses are largely shut down this summer."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often in the summer, internships can help students develop their prospects for future jobs. In the wake of COVID-19, many opportunities have been cancelled. However, micro-internships are a rising trend, helping keep students on the path during an uncertain time.