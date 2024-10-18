How Cardiff University Enhanced Its STEM Education Environments with Pro AV Tech

Cardiff University is a public research university located in Cardiff, the capital city of Wales, United Kingdom. Recently, the University initiated its most significant campus upgrade in a generation, investing $646 million in a new facility to cultivate collaboration between staff and students, in which GVAV selected Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series as a viable solution for distribution.

Founded in 1883, Cardiff University is home to over 33,000 students from over 130 countries worldwide. It offers various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including arts and humanities, social sciences, physical sciences, engineering, medicine and biosciences. The recent investment will serve to introduce a wide array of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs, which leverage innovative teaching methods and provide opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration. These programs are crafted to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary for real-world applications in their respective fields.

GVAV, a European integration firm, was selected to provide Cardiff University with a unified audiovisual system. The University required a flexible and versatile solution compliant with University standards. GVAV integrated an AV-over-IP system to unite the audiovisual components and offer a scalable, flexible and future-proof solution for audiovisual distribution. This system utilizes IP technology to effortlessly distribute audio and video signals across each area.

“The technology setup includes control systems, cameras, audio equipment and other standard AV components typical of such environments. Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series was selected as the backbone for the audiovisual system,” said Chris Kendall, commercial director for NetworkTV. “Originally, the project faced challenges specifying a particular control system from a different manufacturer due to an extended lead time. This presented somewhat of a setback. Upon presenting Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series as a viable solution, several aspects of the PacketAV Matrix Series appealed to the University and met their system requirements. We conducted demonstrations, thoroughly explaining the product, and the University ultimately approved it.”

Cardiff University's previous success with Visionary's PacketAV Matrix Series has prompted the standardization of this technology across multiple campus buildings. “Last year, one of our significant projects at Cardiff University involved relocating the School of Healthcare to Heath Park West, incorporating the PacketAV Matrix Series,” said Pete Dunsire, senior project manager AV/IT for Cardiff University. “This installation, solely focusing on AV and IT, amounted to a substantial investment of two and a half million pounds. We integrated the PacketAV Matrix Series into the School of Healthcare alongside a smart system with training mannequins to simulate a healthcare environment. The patient data is seamlessly transmitted from hospital beds and mannequins to a control room via smart cameras. Additionally, the PacketAV Matrix Series has been deployed in other buildings onsite, including the School of Engineering, with two installations already in place. Additionally, our recent project involves the School of Maths and Computer Science, where the success of previous implementations has led to the adoption of the PacketAV Matrix Series.

Visionary PacketAV Matrix Series, specifically the E4100 and E4200 encoders, are crucial in capturing audio and video signals from the facility’s input sources. The system includes a total of 55 encoders, including 27 E4200 encoders designated for lectern and learning pods, two E4100 encoders replicating the main 86” Clevertouch Screen, and 26 D4100 decoders units for the learning pod displays. As each display required the ability to receive two local inputs and one wireless source, they were equipped with the E4200 model, which supports two HDMI and USB-C input sources.

“The focus for this particular installation included two rooms tailored for STEM applications,” explained Kendall. “These rooms embrace a collaborative approach to teaching, where students can gather around booths, facilitating interaction and creativity. Additionally, faculty can easily record the lessons for a hybrid approach. It offers more than a traditional teaching space, making it a unique and increasingly common feature in higher education institutions.”

Dunsire added, “The PacketAV Matrix Series has revolutionized information flow, facilitating information from educators to students and students to students to foster collaboration. In 2018, we introduced booth seating in many classrooms, which encouraged students to engage in idea-sharing organically, even without technological aids. However, integrating technology has further enriched the collaboration. Specific to the STEM classrooms, this innovative design now includes 12 independent work zones, allowing groups of students to pursue diverse projects simultaneously. This setup empowers students to exchange ideas within the classroom environment freely and, as a result, redefined teaching dynamics, particularly for engineering students, opening up new opportunities of learning and collaboration.”

“The integration of technology posed significant challenges due to limited space, particularly beneath the floors for networking and wiring,” noted Kendall. “As a result, most of the infrastructure had to be installed against the walls. GVAV leveraged network-based technology through the PacketAV Matrix Series for seamless video distribution across multiple spaces while eliminating the requirement for additional cabling infrastructure."

Dunsire added, “The PacketAV Matrix Series is incredibly unique because the products are designed and manufactured by Visionary for Visionary. These are purpose-built technologies. But what truly sets Visionary apart is that the individuals you communicate with are intimately familiar with the products. They’re involved in every stage, from development to manufacturing and engineering. Visionary’s customer service and technical support were incredibly valuable for this particular project, which made it a very positive experience for all parties involved.”