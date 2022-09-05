How a Videobar at University of Chile Accelerates Hybrid Learning

Founded in 1842, the University of Chile is known for its teaching and research, boasting 21 Chilean presidents as well as two Chilean Nobel Prize winners. In the university’s quest for new ways to connect professors and students, Bose Professional (opens in new tab) was selected to ensure its vision was realized.

The Bose Videobar VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device provides professors with the most straightforward and transparent user experience needed for an advanced hybrid classroom setup. The six automatic beam-steering microphones actively focus on voices in the room and reject ambient noise, facilitating a natural, collaborative environment. The proprietary Bose sound supports multimedia presentations, plays Bluetooth audio, and ensures voices and conversations sound natural.

[Black Box, Bose Professional to Bring Pro Audio to Retail, Education, and More] (opens in new tab)

The 4K ultra-HD camera offers an auto-framing Group Mode that delivers crystal-clear video, so remote students can better see and understand group conversations, the whiteboard, flipchart or other in-room objects.

(Image credit: Bose)

With more than 43,000 students, the university’s five campuses support 14 different areas of focus within five different colleges. Designed by Chilean technology integrator Tecnomove, the hybrid learning solution included more than 100 Bose VB1 devices. Some of the classrooms have a Bose VB1 device mounted on a mobile cart with a flatscreen display, providing professors the flexibility to adapt to the dynamics of each class. A Kaptivo camera was integrated into some of the rooms positioned to simultaneously capture the class, with a Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub to initiate and control each class session.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

“Hybrid classrooms are accelerating the technology adoption rate by professors,” shared Dario Riquelme Zornow, project manager at the University of Chile’s Online Education Office. “Many are so motivated that they’re already exploring new teaching methods and seeing new opportunities to make their courses more attractive and engaging.”

(Image credit: Bose)

“Tecnomove was able to accommodate the versatility required by the online education team, addressing their needs even as they evolved as the project progressed,” stated Carol Noches, sales manager at Tecnomove. “The impact of the Bose Professional solution goes beyond simple technology—we know we’re contributing to the education of young people in our country.”