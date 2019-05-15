How a small IT investment can produce campus-wide results (EdScoop)

"Considering all that technology is expected to enable on a modern campus, the amount of funding available to the average higher education institution is quite small. In the past 15 years that I have managed technology on college campuses, it has become clear that balancing the technology on a modern campus with the budget often feels like turning the Titanic in a duck pond."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As IT teams continue to be tasked to do more with tighter budgets, smart investments which impact the big picture are necessary. In this article, the CIO from Oral Roberts University shares his insights, including how his institution has increased enrollment, placement, and retention.