Horizontal Stacking of Credentials: Framework and Success Considerations (The EvoLLLution)

"Maintaining an educated workforce is critical to most communities. The challenge to continually upskill a workforce (specifically in health care and technology) is uncomfortably obvious to politicians, educators and corporate industry representatives. However, most institutions of adult learning fall short as educational partners, predominantly because their business model focuses on a two- or four-year transaction, or one-off classes, and not the integrated relationship between learning and work."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution wants to offer credentials that feel relevant to student needs, stackability is something you should consider from the get-go.