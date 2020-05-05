Higher ed’s plan: Adapt. Endure. Thrive (University Business)

"Despite the external pressures of demographic shifts and the COVID-19 pandemic, institutions of higher learning, in particular those with a strong strategic direction and compelling vision, will continue to thrive. Those colleges and universities, large and small, with a robust history and established mission, and that have remained true to their identity, will endure this unprecedented period of uncertainty."—Source: University Business

As institutions navigate the uncertainty of COVID-19 and what it will mean in the short and long term, it's clear that adaptability is a key part of making it through the pandemic. Read how schools can focus on the things that are within their control.