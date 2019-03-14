Here’s one way to stop “summer melt” (eCampus News)

"As recently as last year, nearly one in five students who committed to attending Georgia State University (GSU) never showed up for classes in the fall. This problem isn’t unique to GSU, and it’s commonly referred to as the “summer melt.” But GSU has taken an innovative approach to solving this challenge, using an artificially intelligent (AI) chatbot that has led to a significant increase in student enrollment."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At GSU, artificial intelligence is playing a key role in stopping summer melt, keeping students on track for enrollment by offering tailored answers to their questions at every turn. This chatbot-driven strategy appears to be serving the school well — enrollment numbers are up a whopping 17%.