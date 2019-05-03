Here’s how to help students hone soft skills (eCampus News)

"Every college student’s dream is to land the perfect job upon graduating, yet a GPA of 4.0 doesn’t always correlate to good job prospects. In fact, most students who graduate from college don’t even feel prepared to take on the real world because they know it takes a lot more than “book smarts” or hard skills to be successful. A 2017 Strada-Gallup survey found that 34 percent of 32,000 students surveyed don’t believe that they will graduate with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the job market."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students hit the job market, their knowledge, no matter how comprehensive, will not be enough. Employers are also looking for job-ready individuals who possess soft skills like collaboration and critical thinking. This article looks at a platform that helps students assess and build their employability.